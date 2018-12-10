SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Jeremy Adams, 35. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Adams has several tattoos including "love" on his right hand, a cross on his back and "Hastta" on his right forearm.
Adams is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape. Adams was being held in the Sioux City Residential Treatment Center after being convicted of burglary, theft and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided will remain confidential.