 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by the Fugitive Task Force

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

David Barragan, 25. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Barragan is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violation of his federal probation. He was placed on federal probation after release from prison for federal drug crime convictions.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
David Barragan

Barragan 

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News