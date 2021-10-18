MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by the Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
David Barragan, 25. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Barragan is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violation of his federal probation. He was placed on federal probation after release from prison for federal drug crime convictions.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.