MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by the Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

David Barragan, 25. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Barragan is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violation of his federal probation. He was placed on federal probation after release from prison for federal drug crime convictions.