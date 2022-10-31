 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Antwone McDougle

McDougle 

* Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

