MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Ricardo Ramirez, 24. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Ramirez is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is also wanted in Woodbury County for probation violation on a domestic abuse conviction.