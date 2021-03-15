MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Aaron Peterson, 42. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Peterson is wanted in Woodbury County for violation of parole. He is on parole for felony drug convictions.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

