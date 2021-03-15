 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Aaron Peterson

Peterson

* Aaron Peterson, 42. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Peterson is wanted in Woodbury County for violation of parole. He is on parole for felony drug convictions.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News