MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Richard Whitmore

Whitmore

* Richard Whitmore Jr., 41. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Whitmore is wanted by the Marshals Service for violation of federal probation. He is on federal probation for drug convictions.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

