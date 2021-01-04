MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Ernesto Galvan, 35. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Galvan is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for violation of his probation. He is on probation for a felony drug offense and possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.