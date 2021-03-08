 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Christian Walker

* Christian Walker, 49. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Walker is wanted in Woodbury County for willful injury and for failure to appear on probation violation. Walker is on probation for a felony drug conviction.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

