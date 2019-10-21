MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}
jeffrey rosenbaum
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Jeffrey Rosenbaum, 56. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 172 pounds. He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a parole violation. Rosenbaum is on parole for second degree arson.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or at Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

