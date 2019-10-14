{{featured_button_text}}
Jonathan Solis

Solis

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Jonathan Solis, 32. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weight 220 pounds. Solis has "NEVAEH" tattooed on his neck. 

Solis is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a violation of a pretrial release on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and drug tax stamp violation.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov

