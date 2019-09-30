SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Christopher Kruid, 32. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Kruid is wanted by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office for violation of his parole in addition to having warrants out of Plymouth County for drug possession. He is on parole for burglary.
Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.