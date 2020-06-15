MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force later caught

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UPDATE: Parker was taken into custody later Monday, according to the Fugitive Task Force.

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Shalee Parker, 22. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has a tattoo around her left wrist.

Parker is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. She is on probation after being convicted of a drug-related felony.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

