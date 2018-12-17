SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Kori Groves, 34. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has a tribal tattoo on her right wrist.
Groves is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for burglary in the third degree.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).