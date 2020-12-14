MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Lynsey Nelson, 27. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Nelson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for violation of her parole. She is on parole for a felony drug offense and absence from custody.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
