MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

-Shalee Parker, 22. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has a tattoo around her left wrist. 

Parker is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. She is on probation after being convicted of a drug-related felony.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWated@usdoj.gov.

