You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Skyler Kennedy, 22. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist of a heartbeat symbol with the words "Faith, Hope and Love."

skyler kennedy

Kennedy is wanted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation for willful injuries. She is also wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear for a court hearing after being charged with assault.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

Sioux City fugitive apprehended in Morningside
Latest Woodbury County court report
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder
View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News