MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Skyler Kennedy, 22. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist of a heartbeat symbol with the words "Faith, Hope and Love."
Kennedy is wanted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation for willful injuries. She is also wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear for a court hearing after being charged with assault.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
