SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Jessica Martinez, 29. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has "Harmony" tattooed on the right side of her neck.
Martinez is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating her probation. She is on probation for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Anyone with information about Martinez can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.