{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Amber Altena, 25. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has a tattoo of a heart behind her right ear.

Amber Altena

Altena

Altena is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. She also has a probation violation warrant on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. She is believed to be in Woodbury or Sioux counties.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments