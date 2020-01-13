MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

*Angela Duncan, 30. She is 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has several tattoos including a cross near her right thumb and stars on her left upper arm.

Duncan is on parole for felony drug violations. She is also wanted in Woodbury County for failing to appear in court after being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

