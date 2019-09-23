{{featured_button_text}}
jenessa abrego
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

* Jenessa Abrego, 23. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 150 pounds. Abrego is wanted by the Dakota County (Neb.) Sheriff's Office for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for a court hearing.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@doj.gov. 

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+17 
+17 
David Philip Burton.jpg
+17 
+17 
Lovell Dante Dill
+17 
+17 
Jake F. Ferdig
+17 
+17 
Dawn Elizabeth Gabriel
+17 
+17 
Travis Jonathan Geigle

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments