SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Jenessa Abrego, 23. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 150 pounds. Abrego is wanted by the Dakota County (Neb.) Sheriff's Office for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for a court hearing.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@doj.gov.
