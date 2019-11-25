MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

* Kimberly Sweet, 49. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Sweet is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for revocation of her probation. Sweet was on probation for felony drug offenses and has been ordered to serve a 10-year sentence related to the original drug offense. She failed to turn herself in to serve her sentence as ordered by the judge. A warrant has also been issued charging her with absence from custody.