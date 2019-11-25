MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Kimberly Sweet, 49. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Sweet is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for revocation of her probation. Sweet was on probation for felony drug offenses and has been ordered to serve a 10-year sentence related to the original drug offense. She failed to turn herself in to serve her sentence as ordered by the judge. A warrant has also been issued charging her with absence from custody.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.