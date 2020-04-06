You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-04-06

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

rhianna fuller

Rhianna Fuller, 25. She is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for probation violation. Fuller is on probation for a felony drug offense.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.  

