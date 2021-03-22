 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}
kimi sue strassner
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Kimi Sue Strassner, 52. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Strassner is wanted in Woodbury county for a parole violation. She is on parole for felony drug convictions.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down partying

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News