SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Lisa Bowder, 30. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has a four-leaf clover tattooed on her right wrist.
Bowder is wanted by the Sioux City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the top to TEN411 (877411).