MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
*Keniesha Harris, 22. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weights 140 pounds. Harris is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for parole violation. She is on parole for a felony drug conviction.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.