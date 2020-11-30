 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

talia bass

* Talia Bass, 27. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Bass is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating her parole. She is on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

