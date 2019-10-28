{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Loudena Espinosa

Espinosa
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by Fugitive Task Force

* Loudena Espinosa, 41. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds. Espinosa is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation. She is on probation for second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or at SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.    

