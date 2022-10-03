 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Sarah Pray

*Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

