SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Tanisha Lovegreen

* Tanisha Lovegreen, 29. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lovegreen is wanted by the South Dakota Department of Corrections for violation of her parole. She is on parole for a felony drug conviction.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

