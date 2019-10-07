SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Tanisha Lovegreen, 29. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lovegreen is wanted by the South Dakota Department of Corrections for violation of her parole. She is on parole for a felony drug conviction.
Anyone with information can contact the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
