Murder charge filed against teen accused of Sioux City shooting
Murder charge filed against teen accused of Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Sioux City teenager with murder for a New Year's Day shooting that left another teen dead and three other people injured.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings filed a trial information charging Christopher Morales with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

District Judge Zachary Hindman set Morales' bond at $1 million and scheduled his arraignment for Jan. 27 in Woodbury County District Court.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Morales would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The other charges are Class C and D felonies with prison sentences of 10 and five years.

Morales is accused of forcing a person to walk into a house at 2637 Walker St. just after midnight on Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle.

One of those shots struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18, who was among 20-25 people attending a party at the house. Three others struck by gunfire continue to recover from their wounds, the Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police are working to identify other people involved in the shooting. No others have been charged.

Morales was arrested Jan. 3 after officers who were responding to a call at 19th and Pierce streets saw him walk past and continually look back at them. Remembering his name as a person of interest in another investigation, the officers approached Morales, who fled after they told him they were going to check him for weapons. Officers quickly apprehended him, found a gun inside his jacket and arrested him.

After seizing the firearm, detectives linked the gun and Morales to the Walker Street shooting and on Jan. 5 arrested him on charges in connection with the shooting.

Morales faces charges of being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon in connection with his initial arrest.

christopher morales mugshot

Morales

 Provided
