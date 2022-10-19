Murder conviction of man who stabbed mother in Sioux City upheld

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building.

A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.

Belk, 33, of Beaufort, South Carolina, stabbed Lisa Belk 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors inside his sister's apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. Belk waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary found him guilty of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana.

During the April 2021 trial, Belk's attorneys called as a witness a psychiatrist who testified that on the day he killed his mother, Belk had schizophrenia and was paranoid, believing his sister's apartment was bugged, people were listening to his phone calls and two people in an alley planned to kill him. Belk believed his mother was part of a plan to hurt him, and he had armed himself with a knife for protection.

A forensic psychologist testified for the prosecution that Belk was overexaggerating his symptoms and likely faking some of them. If he was schizophrenic, Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong, the psychologist said.

The appeals court said Belk's threats to others prior to the attack, sending children out of the room and collecting everyone's phones so they couldn't call for help supported Neary's finding that Belk knew right from wrong at the time of the stabbing and was not insane.

"The district court's finding that Belk was not legally insane at the time of the stabbing was supported by substantial evidence," Judge Paul Ahlers wrote in the appeals court's decision.

Evidence also provided ample proof that Belk acted with malice aforethought, the court ruled.

Belk's sisters testified at trial that after the family ate dinner, Belk became agitated, pacing and piling items in the middle of the living room floor before going to the kitchen to get a knife. After his sister told him to leave, Belk brandished the knife, stabbed Lisa Belk and stabbed his sister in the arm as she tried to intervene. Lisa Belk, 55, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The appeals court did not consider Belk's claim of ineffective counsel because Iowa law doesn't allow the court to decide that issue on direct appeal.

Belk was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court in November to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 35 years before he's eligible for parole.