Sioux City murder suspect accused of injuring child for several weeks

The girl was in Davis' care on Aug 22 when he "committed an act or series of acts of child endangerment to (her) which caused her death," the complaint said, giving no further details of what happened on that day.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Davis lived with the girl's mother, and the girl was often left in his care. During that time, the girl suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, stopped walking and her development regressed, the complaint said.

The autopsy revealed healing fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, injuries that had been suffered at least a month prior to her death. The child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Physicians who examined the girl's injuries will testify that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub, the complaint said. In the physicians' opinions, the injuries were intentionally inflicted and consistent with falling from a three- or four-story building or being involved in a vehicle accident at an extremely high speed.