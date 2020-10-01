Murder suspect claims self-defense

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man charged with fatally shooting another man plans to argue he acted in self-defense at trial.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly on Wednesday filed the notice of defense. The two-page document gave no new details of the events that led up to the May 9 incident in which Gregg Winterfeld is accused of shooting Grant Wilson.

Winterfeld, 70, is scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder Nov. 17 in Sioux County District Court.

He's accused of shooting Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

The three in the house had been drinking beer and Black Velvet whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.