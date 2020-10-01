 Skip to main content
Murder suspect claims self-defense
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man charged with fatally shooting another man plans to argue he acted in self-defense at trial.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly on Wednesday filed the notice of defense. The two-page document gave no new details of the events that led up to the May 9 incident in which Gregg Winterfeld is accused of shooting Grant Wilson.

Gregg Winterfeld mugshot

Winterfeld

Winterfeld, 70, is scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder Nov. 17 in Sioux County District Court.

He's accused of shooting Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

The three in the house had been drinking beer and Black Velvet whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.

A judge last month denied a defense motion to suppress statements Winterfeld made to investigators that night. District Judge Patrick Tott ruled that though Winterfeld was intoxicated, he continued to voluntarily cooperate with sheriff's deputies after he was informed of his rights against self-incrimination.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Winterfeld would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

