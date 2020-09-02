Murder suspect's thumb print found on bloody knife at crime scene

DAKOTA CITY -- Fingerprints left on a bloody knife found near a car in which authorities found Kraig Kubik's arm and leg matched the main suspect in the case.
Bridget Driver, a forensic scientist in the Nebraska State Patrol's Crime Lab, testified Wednesday that she found one suitable print to process on the 5-inch, serrated blade of the steak/utility knife. It matched the right thumb of Surber, who had been charged with Kubik's Nov. 1, 2016, death and dismemberment.
Driver's findings came during the fifth day of evidence in Surber's trial and a day after jurors were shown that DNA collected from blood outside Kubik's home and inside the car in which his limbs were found matched Kubik.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and cutting up the body.
Called back to testify a third time, retired State Patrol investigator Terry Kenny, who was the case's lead investigator, was shown several clips of surveillance video recorded over a 48-hour period on Nov. 1 and 2, 2016, at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer.
One clip from around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 showed three men Kenny identified as Kubik, Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernadez leaving the trailer.
"Does Kraig Kubik ever appear in any of the surveillance footage after that?" asked Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General serving as special deputy Dakota County Attorney.
"No, he does not," Denny said.
The only men seen in surveillance video the rest of the night and early morning were Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, Denny said. In one clip, they could be seen at the edge of the camera's view and appeared to be dragging an unknown object. Evidence presented earlier in the trial showed what authorities said appeared to be a drag path about 20 yards long in the yard, and Kubik's boots and socks were located along the path as well as what they believed to be blood smears on leaves and grass.
When Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg arrived at Kubik's home the next morning to check on Kubik's whereabouts, he was greeted by Kubik's then-girlfriend Jaclyn Mahr, who showed him video footage of Surber and Galvan-Hernandez arriving the previous night. Both men were located and arrested later that afternoon.
Did investigators explore any other leads or suspects during their investigation, O'Brien asked Denny.
"There were no other leads," Denny said.
A medical examiner testified that Kubik, 42, died from a single gunshot behind his left ear.
Authorities believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's home and that he and Galvan-Hernandez drove the body several miles away to the Surber family's vacant farm, where Kubik's right arm and right leg were found the following day. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Galvan-Hernandez, 22, of Wakefield, has pleaded to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony and is serving a 50-60-year prison sentence.
