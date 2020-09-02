Murder suspect's thumb print found on bloody knife at crime scene

One clip from around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 showed three men Kenny identified as Kubik, Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernadez leaving the trailer.

"Does Kraig Kubik ever appear in any of the surveillance footage after that?" asked Corey O'Brien, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General serving as special deputy Dakota County Attorney.

"No, he does not," Denny said.

The only men seen in surveillance video the rest of the night and early morning were Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, Denny said. In one clip, they could be seen at the edge of the camera's view and appeared to be dragging an unknown object. Evidence presented earlier in the trial showed what authorities said appeared to be a drag path about 20 yards long in the yard, and Kubik's boots and socks were located along the path as well as what they believed to be blood smears on leaves and grass.

When Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg arrived at Kubik's home the next morning to check on Kubik's whereabouts, he was greeted by Kubik's then-girlfriend Jaclyn Mahr, who showed him video footage of Surber and Galvan-Hernandez arriving the previous night. Both men were located and arrested later that afternoon.

Did investigators explore any other leads or suspects during their investigation, O'Brien asked Denny.