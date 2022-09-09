Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek.

Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.

"He'll drive you nuts," Knapp said while being interviewed in the hours after Juzek was shot in their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.

Knapp told deputies his wife, Darlene, had just told him she wanted a divorce, and he pushed her onto his bed and hit her with a stick she had threatened him with. She left the room and Juzek came to the door, screaming at him. Knapp first said Juzek was trying to enter the room, then later said Juzek had locked it or was holding it so Knapp couldn't leave.

"He comes in here, and I shot him," Knapp said in an audio recording played for jurors Thursday, the first day of evidence in Knapp's trial for the fatal shooting of Juzek. "I felt like shooting (Darlene) too, but I just couldn't do that."

Knapp, 84, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court of first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of Juzek, 51. Knapp also is charged with willful injury and domestic assault for striking and injuring his wife prior to the shooting. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Knapp would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek with a 20-gauge shotgun through his bedroom door, striking him in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time from point-blank range in the chest while he was lying wounded on the living room floor.

Darlene Knapp called 911, urging a dispatcher to send officers.

"He shot my son! Get an ambulance out here!" she yelled in a recording of the 911 call played in court.

"I don't want him here anymore. He's already shot my son," Knapp said in a second call shortly after the shooting. "I'm so scared for my son, and I know he's going to shoot me now."

Knapp told investigators Juzek had knocked over a birdbath in the yard that morning to annoy him. While Knapp was outside setting it back up and filling it with water, his wife gave his breakfast to Juzek, further antagonizing him. Knapp went into his bedroom, he said, and didn't leave until his wife entered to tell him she wanted a divorce and would kick him out of the house.

"We have no problems until that little bastard (Juzek) starts something," Knapp said, adding his wife always stood up for her son from a previous marriage.

Knapp's lawyers say the shooting was justified and he acted in self-defense.

In a video and audio recording taken while Knapp sat in the back of a patrol car after the shooting, Iowa Department of Transportation investigator Ken Berry, who had responded to the call about the shooting because he was nearby, asked Knapp if there was anyone left inside the house before officers went inside.

"There's nobody in there but Kevin, and he's dead. He attacked me and I shot him," Knapp said in the recording.

Dr. Michele Catellier, an associate medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Juzek at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, said the slug that struck Juzek in the chest fragmented and punctured his heart, right lung, liver, diaphragm, small intestine and stomach, injuries that in nearly all cases would be fatal. The other slug traveled across Juzek's abdomen under the surface of his skin, opening a large gash but not striking any internal organs or major blood vessels. That injury would not be fatal in most cases, Catellier said.

Catellier said the manner of death was homicide caused by the two shotgun wounds.

While searching the Knapp home, officers seized a semi-automatic Remington shotgun from Knapp's bedroom and two empty shell casings. Plymouth County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Rick Singer said the gun and shell casings were sent to the state crime lab, where tests determined the shells were fired by the gun taken from the house.