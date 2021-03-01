Murder trial to begin for man accused of fatal Sioux City break-in

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County residents going to the Orpheum Theatre Tuesday morning won't be attending a matinee performance of a Broadway show.
Instead, they'll be reporting for jury duty and possibly being chosen to hear a first-degree murder case stemming from a July 2019 break-in at a Sioux City home.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, jury selection will take place in the roomy Orpheum rather than the Woodbury County Courthouse so potential jurors may remain socially distanced during the selection process.
The 12 jurors and two alternates who are chosen will report to the courthouse on Wednesday, when Assistant Woodbury County Attorneys James Loomis and Michelle Venable-Ridley will begin presenting evidence they believe will convict Gary Dains Jr. of killing Paul Smith, 65, during a July 16, 2019, break-in at Smith's home.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.
District Judge Tod Deck will preside over the trial, which could wrap up on Friday, attorneys said during a pretrial conference last month. Dains is represented by public defenders Andrew Munger and Joseph Reedy.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Dains would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Police found Smith's body after responding to a call from Dains' estranged wife, who rented another room in Smith's building and said she was worried because she hadn't seen Smith for a while and saw Dains driving his vehicle.
According to court documents, Dains told investigators he had walked in the back door of the home, which he said he had broken into and stolen items from before, when he encountered Smith. Dains said Smith attacked him, and he struck Smith in the face, knocking him to the floor. Dains told police Smith was breathing but not saying anything while he spent about 25 minutes in the home before leaving with $120 in cash and taking Smith's Ford Explorer.
An autopsy report ruled Smith's cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head and neck and that strangulation also was a "probable component."
Dains was arrested in July 2019 and charged with an earlier burglary from Smith's home. He was charged with murder in April 2020.
Dains is charged in separate cases with second-degree burglary for an earlier break-in at Smith's home and willful injury for biting another jail inmate's ear after an argument over a card game. Those cases are scheduled to go to trial on March 30 and April 13, respectively.