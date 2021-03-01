Murder trial to begin for man accused of fatal Sioux City break-in

District Judge Tod Deck will preside over the trial, which could wrap up on Friday, attorneys said during a pretrial conference last month. Dains is represented by public defenders Andrew Munger and Joseph Reedy.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Dains would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Police found Smith's body after responding to a call from Dains' estranged wife, who rented another room in Smith's building and said she was worried because she hadn't seen Smith for a while and saw Dains driving his vehicle.

According to court documents, Dains told investigators he had walked in the back door of the home, which he said he had broken into and stolen items from before, when he encountered Smith. Dains said Smith attacked him, and he struck Smith in the face, knocking him to the floor. Dains told police Smith was breathing but not saying anything while he spent about 25 minutes in the home before leaving with $120 in cash and taking Smith's Ford Explorer.

An autopsy report ruled Smith's cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head and neck and that strangulation also was a "probable component."

Dains was arrested in July 2019 and charged with an earlier burglary from Smith's home. He was charged with murder in April 2020.