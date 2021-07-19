Murder trial to begin for man charged in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Selection of the 12 Woodbury County residents who will decide if Roderick Banks is guilty or not guilty of murder is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

Banks, 36, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting death of Solomon Blackbird.

Jury selection is expected to take much of the trial's first day, and the state, represented by Assistant Woodbury County Attorneys James Loomis and Michelle Venable-Ridley, will begin presenting evidence Wednesday. Banks is represented by Joseph Reedy and Andrew Munger, who work for the State Public Defender's office in Council Bluffs.

District Judge Roger Sailer will preside over the trial in Woodbury County District Court.

Banks is accused of shooting Blackbird once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to court documents, Blackbird was walking with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from inside the apartment complex, approached them and asked Blackbird, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", pulled out a gun and shot Blackbird.

Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.