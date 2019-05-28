LE MARS, Iowa – Two women who were shot in a Sunday morning robbery attempt at the Le Mars Hy-Vee Gas Station, 1201 12th S.W., remain in stable condition in a Sioux City hospital, Le Mars Assistant Police Chief Justin Daale said Tuesday.
At 6:02 a.m. Sunday, a suspect identified as Oscar Gutierrez, 26, of Le Mars, displayed a 9mm handgun, demanding money from the two clerks working behind the counter.
After demanding money, Gutierrez allegedly shot Faith Laskie, 18, of Le Mars, and Ashley Storesund, 29, of Le Mars, both in the abdomen.
Daale said Gutierrez obtained no money before or after shooting both clerks. Gutierrez then fled in a 1989 Buick Electra that was registered in his name.
Responding officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the 911 call. The two victims were attended to by an off-duty nurse who was buying gas at the time of the robbery in addition to a Hy-Vee employee, who was also an EMT
Both victims were initially transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars by Le Mars Ambulance. They were later transported to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City for their injuries. One woman was transported to Sioux City by Mercy Air Care and the other by Le Mars Ambulance.
According to Daale, a positive ID of Gutierrez was developed from his vehicle plate registration, jail record and previous law enforcement contact that were due to minor criminal offenses.
Daale said a search was conducted at Gutierrez’s Le Mars residence in preparation for a search warrant.
Area law enforcement departments were asked to assistance. Shortly after 8 a.m., Gutierrez was found in South Sioux City. He was discovered in his vehicle with a lethal self-inflicted gunshot wound by South Sioux City Police.
Le Mars Police Officer Jeff Kramer said Gutierrez was originally from Utah and had lived in Le Mars for a few years. While the investigation is ongoing, there has been no link made between Gutierrez and the two victims.
The Le Mars Police Department received assistance from Le Mars Ambulance, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, the Tri-County Emergency Response team and the south Sioux City Police Department.