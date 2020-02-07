Names of victims released in fatal Sioux City fire

SIOUX CITY -- The names of the people fatally injured in a Thursday morning residential fire have been released.

Andrew Godberson 57, and Jessica Fischer, 24, both of Sioux City, died from injuries sustained in a house fire at 1819 West 1st. St. A third victim, Juan Galarza, 26, of Sioux City, remains in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Details on the official cause of the fire will be released when they become available, said Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins.

Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms monthly while ensuring all family members know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds.

