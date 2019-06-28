SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A teenager has been charged with providing alcohol to a woman who is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with her car at a South Sioux City street intersection.
South Sioux City Police said that Joel Perea-Duenas, 18, was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of prohibited acts relating to minor. Perea-Duenas had yet to be seen by a judge Friday.
Through interviews and digital evidence, investigators discovered that Perea-Duenas provided alcohol and THC wax to Maria Gonzalez-Diego at a South Sioux City home, according to a South Sioux City Police news release.
Under Nebraska law, it is a felony to procure alcohol to a minor if it results in injury or death to any person and was caused by a minor's consumption of the alcohol or impaired condition that resulted from the alcohol provided to the minor. The news release did not say how Perea-Duenas, also a minor, obtained the alcohol.
Gonzalez-Diego, 19, is charged in Dakota County Court with motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She is accused of striking Antonia Lopez De Ramirez Monday evening in the intersection of East 15th and B streets. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.
According to court documents, Gonzalez-Diego told police she had been drinking tequila and that she had been on her phone while driving and had already hit Lopez De Ramirez by the time she looked up. She told police she became scared and drove off.
Gonzalez-Diego was arrested a short time later in Sioux City after witnesses saw a car swerving and almost striking other vehicles in the 1300 block of Summit Street. A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .292 percent, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. She is charged in Woodbury County with second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $511,500 bond. She has yet to enter a plea.
South Sioux City police used debris from Gonzalez-Diego's car in the street intersection to link her to the hit and run.
Gonzalez-Diego was out on bond after being arrested in Sioux City a week earlier for second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Gonzalez-Diego was convicted of operating while intoxicated in February in Woodbury County.