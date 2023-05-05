"The great citizens of Nebraska have demonstrated they are honest, diligent, hardworking, compassionate people with abundant common sense. I have been humbled and greatly honored to have served them," Luebe said in the news release.

Luebe was appointed in 2003 and served in the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Dakota, Dixon, Cedar, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1984 and served as a deputy Dakota County Attorney from 1984-91 after which he was in private practice until his appointment to the bench.