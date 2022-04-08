Neb. Supreme Court upholds Surber murder conviction

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the murder conviction of Andres Surber for the shooting death and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man.

Surber's attorney had challenged the admissibility of some of the trial evidence and a judge's ruling that Surber was mentally competent to stand trial.

A Dakota County jury in September 2020 found Surber, 31, of Wakefield, Nebraska, guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm for the Nov. 1, 2016, death and dismemberment of 42-year-old Kraig Kubik.

Surber was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder, plus 25-50 years on the other charges.

His attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, on appeal challenged District Judge Bryan Meismer's ruling that Surber was competent to stand trial. Lancaster also appealed a decision denying a motion to suppress evidence from searches that found Kubik's severed arm and leg in the trunk of a car and other evidence found at a Wakefield residence.

Surber's mental competency was an issue throughout the case. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar symptoms, Surber was twice ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, but his competency was restored both times.

Six days before trial, Lancaster again moved to have Surber's competency determined, and a state forensic psychiatrist testified the day before jury selection began that he did not believe Surber was competent. Based on his own observations of Surber, Meismer said he seemed to be following along with court proceedings and was actively engaged in discussions with this attorneys. Meismer ruled Surber was competent to assist in his own defense, and the trial proceeded.

The Supreme Court said Meismer's observations, along with prior evidence of Surber faking his symptoms, provided sufficient evidence that he was competent to stand trial.

Surber claimed self-defense, testifying at trial that Kubik pulled a gun on him after he had gone to Kubik's rural Emerson home late at night to discuss picking up a car he had sold to Kubik. Surber said he grabbed the gun from Kubik and shot him from inches away below his left ear. Surber said he panicked after realizing Kubik was dead, took the body to an abandoned family farm and cut up the body to hide it.

Trial evidence showed that a fingerprint on a knife found on the ground near a car containing Kubik's severed arm and leg matched Surber's right thumb. Blood matching Kubik's DNA was found inside Surber's car, on his boots and a pair of pants. The gun used to kill Kubik was never found, and Surber testified he threw it in a creek.

Lancaster challenged the legality of the searches that led to the discovery of the arm and leg in the car and bloody clothes found in a Wakefield garage. The evidence obtained from those searches should have been inadmissible at trial, he argued.

The Supreme Court ruled that Surber waived any argument about the admission of the arm and leg because he testified himself that he dismembered Kubik's body and put the severed limbs in the car.

"The introduction of evidence by the defense waives any objection to the earlier introduction of evidence on the same subject by the state," the court said, adding that if evidence of the bloody clothing should have been suppressed and was erroneously admitted, it was a harmless error because there was plenty of other evidence to support the jury's guilty verdicts.

