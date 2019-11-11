Nebraska landfill sues Big Ox for unpaid bills

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska landfill has sued Big Ox Energy for more than $28,000 in unpaid waste services.

The Butler County Landfill says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the biofuels producer hauled several loads of sludge to the David City facility from Jan. 23 through Feb. 25. The landfill has repeatedly asked for payment of the unpaid invoices, which total $28,561.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Butler County District Court, the landfill's lawyer sent a letter to Big Ox demanding payment in September but was not paid.

Two other courts earlier this year awarded judgments against the now-closed plant for nonpayment of claims.

A federal judge in October awarded a $506,015 default judgment to a supplier that had sued Big Ox for not paying for chemicals, equipment parts and a pump that were shipped to the South Sioux City facility.

In August, Judge Kurt Rager awarded $30,860 to Anthony Pit & Lagoon Inc., of Le Mars, Iowa, which had sued Big Ox in Dakota County Court for nonpayment of hauling truckloads of materials earlier in the year.

