Nebraska landfill sues Big Ox for unpaid bills

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska landfill has sued Big Ox Energy for more than $28,000 in unpaid waste services.
The Butler County Landfill says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the biofuels producer hauled several loads of sludge to the David City facility from Jan. 23 through Feb. 25. The landfill has repeatedly asked for payment of the unpaid invoices, which total $28,561.
According to the lawsuit, filed in Butler County District Court, the landfill's lawyer sent a letter to Big Ox demanding payment in September but was not paid.
Two other courts earlier this year awarded judgments against the now-closed plant for nonpayment of claims.
A federal judge in October awarded a $506,015 default judgment to a supplier that had sued Big Ox for not paying for chemicals, equipment parts and a pump that were shipped to the South Sioux City facility.
In August, Judge Kurt Rager awarded $30,860 to Anthony Pit & Lagoon Inc., of Le Mars, Iowa, which had sued Big Ox in Dakota County Court for nonpayment of hauling truckloads of materials earlier in the year.
Rumors of financial difficulties faced by the Wisconsin-based Big Ox began to surface in April, when the company idled its plant after the City of Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit. The city's action was due in part to outstanding fees, fines and other charges of more than $3 million, a total Big Ox disputes.
Prior to its shutdown, Big Ox accepted organic waste from local food and beverage manufacturers and converted it to methane. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's treatment plant.
At the time it suspended production, Big Ox sent letters to vendors, suppliers and contractors, asking them to send current billing statements. The city of South Sioux City, which is considering buying the plant, also is owed an unspecified amount of unpaid sewer, electric and water fees, city officials said earlier this year.
Big Ox officials have declined to comment on the company's financial situation.
Since Big Ox began operations in September 2016, it has been subject to odor complaints and lawsuits from residents living near the plant. The plant also has been cited by Nebraska and federal environmental agencies for solid waste spills and releases of hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere.
Big Ox has filed a counterclaim in which it said an engineering firm and a soybean processor that was sending waste to Big Ox for treatment are to blame for the odors and gas releases.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is currently determining whether to revoke Big Ox's storm water and air quality permits.