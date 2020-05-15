Nebraska man arrested after Storm Lake chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Nebraska man is in custody after leading Storm Lake police on a vehicle pursuit through town Thursday evening.

Adrian Zavala, 29, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of eluding, escape from custody, second-offense operating while intoxicated, interference with a police K9, interference with official acts and traffic violations.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, Zavala fled from an officer who was trying to stop him after observing him speeding and driving recklessly at 9:23 p.m. in the 300 block of Flindt Drive. Police pursued Zavala through Storm Lake until Zavala's vehicle struck a mailbox in the 200 block of Birch Street in Lakeside.

Zavala fled on foot but was soon apprehended by a police K9. Before he could be transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Zavala escaped from a patrol car and was again apprehended.

Two Storm Lake police vehicles had minor damage because of collisions with Zavala's vehicle, but no officers were injured.

