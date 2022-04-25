Nebraska St. shooting suspect arrested, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted burglary

SIOUX CITY -- A man who was shot after allegedly firing shots into a Sioux City apartment in March has been arrested on attempted murder and several other charges.

Ethan Hewitt, 23, of Sioux City, also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons and possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance. Many of the charges carry a habitual offender enhancement, which would increase prison sentences for each charge to 15 years if convicted.

Hewitt posted a $250,000 surety bond and was released from custody days after his April 15 arrest.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. March 21 after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to court documents, a resident of one of the apartments told police he and his girlfriend heard two individuals outside their home. Hewitt is accused of firing several shots, one of them entering a neighboring apartment and the others entering the victim's home. The apartment resident returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt, who fled from the scene with the other individual and dropped a handgun in the street.

Police recovered the handgun, which was determined to be stolen. Officers later searched Hewitt's home, where they recovered firearms and 18 pounds of MSM, a methamphetamine additive.

Hewitt, who was hospitalized for several days recovering from his gunshot wound, and the apartment resident had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.

Police said the man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.

