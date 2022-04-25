Nebraska St. shooting suspect arrested, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted burglary

SIOUX CITY -- A man who was shot after allegedly firing shots into a Sioux City apartment in March has been arrested on attempted murder and several other charges.
Ethan Hewitt, 23, of Sioux City, also faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons and possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance. Many of the charges carry a habitual offender enhancement, which would increase prison sentences for each charge to 15 years if convicted.
Hewitt posted a $250,000 surety bond and was released from custody days after his April 15 arrest.
Police were called to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. March 21 after receiving reports of shots fired.
According to court documents, a resident of one of the apartments told police he and his girlfriend heard two individuals outside their home. Hewitt is accused of firing several shots, one of them entering a neighboring apartment and the others entering the victim's home. The apartment resident returned fire with a legally owned firearm, striking Hewitt, who fled from the scene with the other individual and dropped a handgun in the street.
People are also reading…
Police recovered the handgun, which was determined to be stolen. Officers later searched Hewitt's home, where they recovered firearms and 18 pounds of MSM, a methamphetamine additive.
Hewitt, who was hospitalized for several days recovering from his gunshot wound, and the apartment resident had an ongoing feud because they both had a previous relationship with the same woman, court documents said.
Police said the man who shot Hewitt has not been charged.