Nebraska State Patrol plans Memorial Day enforcement

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be teaming up during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to patrol major highways in northeast Nebraska.

The efforts include operations in South Sioux City and other areas from Friday through Tuesday. High-visibility enforcement operations will be conducted on major highways, including U.S. highways 20, 77, 81, 275 and 30.

"Summer has arrived and families are gearing up to travel. Our troopers and local partners will be on patrol this weekend, working to take impaired drivers off the road and keep travelers safe," Troop B commander Capt. Dain Hicks said in a news release.

