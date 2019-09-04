SIOUX CITY -- Adan Hassan was scared after a brief encounter with Elmi Said before a fatal stabbing took place in their apartment building.
Testifying Wednesday morning during the first day of evidence in Said's trial for second-degree murder, Hassan said he had gone to knock on Said's door to ask him to turn down loud music. Hassan said a woman answered the door, and Said also was standing near the doorway.
Said, Hassan said, was holding a knife.
"He said get the f--- out of my door or I will kill you," then kicked Hassan in the leg, Hassan said.
Hassan said he went back to his apartment next door and later called 911 after hearing a woman screaming.
Said, 39, formerly known as Abdiqadar Sharif, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to the Oct. 28 stabbing death of Guled Nur after the two got into a fight in their apartment.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins told jurors in her opening statement that three words could describe Said's actions the night of the stabbing: "unreasonable, uncalled for and unprovoked."
She told jurors that Said grabbed a butcher knife after refusing to share his beer with Nur. Video surveillance footage from the hallway of the apartment building, she said, would show Nur backing out of the apartment and being stabbed twice in the chest before walking down the hallway and collapsing on the floor.
Defense attorney Brian Buckmeier said he would not question the cause of Nur's death, but evidence would show that Nur had threatened Said with a knife five days earlier and again on the night of his death.
"We're not contesting the cause of death," Buckmeier said. "What we are contesting here is that my client has an argument for self-defense."
If found guilty as charged, Said, 39, would face a 50-year prison sentence.