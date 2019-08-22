NEMAHA, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa man who had recently joined the Nemaha Fire Department was one of three individuals jailed in connection with an arson incident in Nemaha that took place during the early morning hours Monday.
Authorities allege the fire was set intentionally so the firefighter could put it out.
According to a press release, the Nemaha Fire Department and deputies from the Sac County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 2531 180th St. in Nemaha at around 1:28 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Emergency responders found the structure, a corn crib, fully engulfed in flames.
The corn crib was a total loss and the fire was deemed suspicious, though there were no injuries.
Two days later, the Sac County Sheriff's Office learned that 25-year-old Brent Alan Mack of Newell had only recently joined the Nemaha Fire Department. Mack was the one who called to report the corn crib fire.
After an investigation, the Sac County Sheriff's Office alleges that Mack, 18-year-old Alexander James Lilly of Newell and an unnamed 17-year-old female from Newell were driving around the Nemaha area looking for a place to set a fire so Mack could respond and put on out.
Finding the corn crib, Mack and Lilly went in and attempted to set several fires, ultimately using an accelerant on the main level. Mack then reported the fire and responded to the Nemaha Fire Station, where he waited for fellow firefighters to arrive.
Mack and Lilly were arrested and charged with second-degree arson (a class C felony). They were booked into the Sac County Jail on $10,000 bond. The 17-year-old female was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony). She was referred to juvenile court authorities and released to a parent.
