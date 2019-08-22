NEMAHA, Iowa -- A new volunteer firefighter have been accused of intentionally setting a corn crib on fire so he could help the Nemaha Fire Department put out the blaze.
Brent Alan Mack, 25, who recently joined the department, and another man, Alexander James Lilly, 18, have been charged with second-degree arson in connection with the fire just north of Nemaha that Mack reported in the early morning hours Monday. Both men live in nearby Newell.
The Nemaha, Early and Sac City fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 2531 180th St. at around 1:28 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Sac County Sheriff's Office. The emergency responders found the crib fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The structure was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Two days later, the Sac County Sheriff's Office learned Mack reported the fire. Suspicions grew after another firefighter found Mack had arrived first at the station even though Mack lived at least 15 minutes away in Newell.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
According to authorities, Mack and Lilly attempted to set several fires at the crib, ultimately using an accelerant on the main level.
Mack and Lilly were each booked into the Sac County Jail on $10,000 bonds. The 17-year-old girl was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. She was referred to juvenile court authorities and released to a parent.
Court records didn't immediately list names of attorneys for the defendants.
The Newell Police Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Sac County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
Daniel R. Alfaro
Christopher Jacob Bauer
Richard Robert Cote
Julio Lopez Cross
Carvell Seaman England
Jamaal Otis Ferguson
James Gregory Gloria
Levi Leonard Hamilton
Danny Lee Hansen
Darious Lee Johnson
Yosef Tesfu Kahsay
John Wayne Lindgren
Daniel Richard Martin
Tara Ann Martin
Kenneth Leo McCullough
Mandy Marie Miller
Skyler Joseph Peterson
Salomon Rojas
Wanya Rayon-Shaquille Scott
Brea Mercedes Thomas
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy