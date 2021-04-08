New deal in Sac County murder case raises questions

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Georgia man convicted in 2015 of killing a Sac City man and hiding the body is scheduled to be resentenced to a shorter prison term as part of a deal that is being questioned by the victim's family and attorneys who tried the original case.
Jane Koster says she was unaware lawyers had reached the agreement to vacate John Green's second-degree murder conviction and 50-year prison sentence for the 2009 death of her brother Mark Koster. The agreement, filed March 5 in Sac County District Court and approved by District Judge Gina Badding, allows Green to plead guilty to three lesser charges and receive a shorter prison sentence that could lead to his parole as early as 2024.
Koster said her family was never notified by acting Sac County Attorney David Jennett that a new agreement was being discussed with Green's attorney, Jeffrey Lipman. The family is upset that Green no longer will be required to serve 35 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
"I think John Green got what he deserved by going through the court system the way he did and he doesn't get a do-over because he doesn't like the way it turned out," Koster said. "It is highly unusual what was done here. I don't get it."
A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 16.
The agreement also doesn't sit well with public defender Charles Kenville, who represented Green through his two trials and sentencing.
Jennett and Lipman filed a stipulation for postconviction relief in which they agree that Kenville had provided ineffective counsel to Green, saying he did not adequately explain to Green a plea offer made to him in 2014. Green rejected the offer and chose to go to trial.
Kenville said he was not informed of the ineffective counsel claim and learned of the new agreement after receiving a call from Assistant Iowa Attorney General Doug Hammerand. Kenville said he was never asked to provide testimony about his discussions with Green about the plea offer, which is similar to his new deal.
"I was upset, to say the least," Kenville said. "I've never had anything like this happen to me."
Hammerand, who prosecuted Green with Sac County Attorney Ben Smith, said claims of ineffective counsel are common in postconviction relief cases. It's standard procedure, he said, that the original defense attorney be interviewed or asked to testify to give his or her side of the story.
"How can they agree he's ineffective if no one ever talked to him?" Hammerand said.
The agreement is even more puzzling, Hammerand said, when considering that during an October 2014 pretrial conference, he and Kenville spoke at length on the record about the plea offer. In a transcript of that hearing, Kenville told a judge that because Green was not from Iowa, he spent extra time explaining the state's sentencing structure during their discussions of the offer.
"I met with him a few times on this issue and he has been consistent that he wants to have his day in court. So as far as I'm concerned, he was relayed the offer, he is making a knowing, intelligent and voluntary decision to reject that offer," Kenville said in the transcript.
When questioned by the judge, according to the transcript, Green acknowledged that he had heard the explanation of the offered plea and still wished to reject it.
Hammerand, who was not a party in the postconviction relief case and didn't learn of the stipulation and new deal until he received an automatic notification of its filing in Green's original criminal case, said the stipulation seems contrary to the deposition transcript. He said he called Jennett's office after learning of it, but doesn't remember if he left a message.
Jennett, who is serving as Sac County Attorney while Smith is overseas on a military deployment, did not return messages from the Journal. Lipman said he could not comment on the case because it is still pending.
Mark Koster was killed in 2009 after Green, whom he met in 1985 when they lived and worked together in Texas, had moved in with him in Sac City. Green testified at trial that he killed Koster out of self-defense after Koster had hit him with a baseball bat as he was watching a television show on his computer. Green said he hid the body in the basement and left the area a few days later.
Koster's body was found in 2012, when the new homeowner was remodeling the basement.
Green was arrested in March 2014 in Florida and returned to Sac City to stand trial for first-degree murder. His first trial, which was moved to Webster County because of pretrial publicity, ended in a mistrial. A second trial, conducted in Boone County, ended with a jury finding him guilty of second-degree murder. As required by law, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he was eligible for parole.
Under the new agreement, Green, 61, will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and second-degree burglary and be sentenced to 30 years in prison. He agrees not to apply for parole until he's served 10 years. With more than seven years already spent in custody since his arrest, Green, currently housed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, could apply for parole in less than three years.
Jane Koster, who was notified of the agreement by Hammerand, said Jennett has given her no explanation why her family, which includes seven other siblings, was not informed of the stipulation, renewed plea agreement and upcoming sentencing. Koster said Jennett told her he had spoken with Smith about the agreement, and Smith approved of it.
Comments Smith made after Green's conviction indicate he may be agreeable to vacating Green's conviction and sentence. Smith said after Green's sentencing in 2015 that the law requiring him to serve 35 years of his 50-year sentence was harsh, given he had no prior convictions.
"It’s kind of unfortunate that the court doesn't have the discretion to consider other factors," Smith said at the time. "The rule is a one size fits all, and I don't think it works best for society. He did kill someone, though."
Hammerand and Kenville both said they are powerless to resist Green's new agreement because they were not party to the postconviction relief case.
Koster said she and her siblings were unsure whether they will attend Green's resentencing, which will be conducted via video and teleconference rather than in person as allowed under current COVID-19 court procedures.
She wants Green to be held accountable for her brother's death, and she believes it was Green's arrogance in thinking that he'd be acquitted at trial, not bad advice from Kenville, that led to his decision to reject the plea offer back then.
"John Green is a proven liar and devious," Koster said. "I believe John Green killed my brother Mark and he had the ability to stop himself and he didn't."